London Court to hear Vijay Mallya’s extradition case today

Vijay Mallya owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain since March last year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 10:09
London Court to hear Vijay Mallya's extradition case today

London: The hearing on the issue of embattled Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition from the UK will be heard on Tuesday. has said.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

The hearing was earlier scheduled for May 17.

Mallya, the 61-year-old chief of the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain since March last year.

He was arrested by Scotland Yard last month on fraud allegations, triggering an official extradition process in the British courts.

He attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

 

