L&T bags Rs 1,329 crore water supply scheme from MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday selected EPC major Larsen and Tubro to develop a Rs 1,329-crore water supply scheme in the megapolis.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 22:01

The executive of the regional planning body took the decision to appoint Larsen and Tubro to develop the 403 MLD Surya Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme on design, build, maintain, operate and transfer basis, an official release said.

The executive of the regional planning body took the decision to appoint Larsen and Tubro to develop the 403 MLD Surya Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme on design, build, maintain, operate and transfer basis, an official release said.

L&T is expected to develop pumping station, sub- station, water treatment plant, chlorination plant and a laboratory near Surya River Dam and facilitate an 88-km pipeline to supply water to Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar.

"The western sub region of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has always faced acute water problem. The scheme will certainly provide a lot of relief to the residents," MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan said.

The scheme has already received multiple permissions including that from NHAI to lay water pipeline along NH-8, Maharashtra Maritime Board to take the pipeline over the river and creek, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permission from Ministry of Environment, Central Railways and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co for electricity supply.

TAGS

Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development AuthorityLarsen and TubroL & TWater supply schemeMMRDAcoastal regulation zone

