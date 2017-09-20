close
L&T bags Rs 1,700 crore crude oil pipeline contract in Kuwait

The project is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:54

New Delhi: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has won a Rs 1,700 crore contract in Kuwait for building a crude oil pipeline.

"L&T's hydrocarbon division has bagged a major pipeline contract with a value close to Rs 1,700 crore from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for Engineering, Procurement and Construction of a new 48? Crude Transit Line (TL-5) from North Kuwait to Ahmadi," the company said in a statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

The company said the order was won against stiff international competitive bidding which reinforces its capability to deliver 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

L&T is currently executing Gathering Centre-30 (GC-30) project for KOC.

The company has been serving the onshore hydrocarbon sector since early 1990s.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue.

TAGS

Larsen & ToubroL&TL&T contractL&T Kuwaitcrude oil pipeline

