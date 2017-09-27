L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,170 crore

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,170 crore across business segments.

L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 2,170 crore across business segments, the company said in a BSE filing.

L&T said its water and effluent treatment business has won an order worth Rs 1,547 crore while the power transmission and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 623 crore in the domestic and international market.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,148.50 apiece, down 0.98 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.