Lufthansa Group ties up with MakeMyTrip for enhanced partnership

New Delhi: Online travel portal MakeMyTrip has announced that the company has become a “Direct Connect Partner” for Lufthansa Group in India.

The tie-up will expand customers access to innovative and even more competitive flight products from Lufthansa Group Airlines. Wolfgang Will, Senior Director Sales South Asia for Lufthansa Group Airlines and Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO India, MakeMyTrip have jointly signed the cooperation.

Through Direct Connect distribution partners can use the Lufthansa Group’s application programming interface (API) that will give them direct access to the Lufthansa inventories.

The API software will allow Lufthansa's travel partner to provide access to third parties.

Through the API MakeMyTrip CAN OFFER Lufthansa group flight products to its customers like flight tickets. Customers will not have to pay 16 Euro Distribution Cost Charge, that is usually applied to make bookings.

MakeMyTrip currently provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India. It also provides its customers access to over 45,000 hotels, 13,500 alternative accommodation properties in India and more than 500,000 hotels and properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

(Reported by Sameer Dixit)