Made in China 'Tiranga': As sale of national flag rises, resentment seeps in among buyers

New Delhi: India's 71st Independence Day celebration has just begun and the Tricolour related accessories are making a massive business. Sale of the national flag along with associated paraphernalia such as tricolored caps, bracelets, clothing and banners is on rise. It somehow appears, basically remorsefully, that India has steadily moved from being a colony under the British rule to a China dominated market at present.

Yes, you read it right! Even after these many years, India hasn't gained 'complete' independence. Chinese manufacturers continue their invasion on the Indian Tricolour industry. The sale of Tricolour's Chinese version has accelerated in the Indian market of late, and the 'independent' citizens of the country prefer it over India-made Tiranga.

The major reason why people prefer Chinese version is that India-made Tricolour flags are more expensive than the former. Indian flags are khadi-spun and generally made up of cotton and silk-like fibers which are comparatively costlier than plastic. Non-Indian flags are preferable as they have low cost and said to be finely designed.

However, this competition has brought down the graph of small Indian manufacturers and made their survival difficult. Moreover, China-made flags are sold in bulk at huge discount prices to captivate the customers.

The sale of Tricolour products from tiny broach version of Tiranga to high held banners was at peak even before the occasion arrived. Special stalls at every nook and corner are placed to sell such products.

The flag war between both the neighboring nations has been reported annually. Last year, a case was reported that mentioned a flag having 18 spokes in the center of the flag instead of 24 spokes. These flags reportedly, belong to non-Indian markets who are least bothered to portray the appropriate form of Ashoka Chakra having 24 spokes. As per the data, there is approximately 30-35 percent price difference between both versions of flags which lure people to opt for the Chinese one.