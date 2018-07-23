हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karti Chidambaram

Madras HC sets aside Look Out Circulars issued against Karti Chidambaram

The court has, however, made it clear that the order would not affect any proceedings initiated against Karti in the case under the registered FIR.

New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Monday set aside Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Karti Chidambaram in June 2017. Son of former union minister P Chidambaram, Karti is facing two Look Out Circulars in a corruption case filed by the intelligence agency.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court permitted Karti, who is facing a graft case filed by the CBI, to fly to Europe on a business tour. Karti had approached the high court seeking permission to travel to the US, UK and France for a business tour between July 23 and 31.

The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration under the home ministry had issued the LOCs against Karti and four others last year.

