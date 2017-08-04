close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mahindra & Mahindra's Q1 standalone net profit down 20%

According to the company, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review declined to Rs 765.96 crore from Rs 954.95 crore reported in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 23:24
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra&#039;s Q1 standalone net profit down 20%

Mumbai: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a decline of 19.79 percent in its standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18.

According to the company, its standalone net profit during the quarter under review declined to Rs 765.96 crore from Rs 954.95 crore reported in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

The company`s standalone total income during the quarter under review inched up by 3.12 percent to Rs 12,540.20 crore from Rs 12,159.62 crore earned during the like period of last fiscal.

"The automotive industry in Q1 F2018 was impacted due to the impending transition to GST from 1st July 2017 with the passenger vehicles sales being adversely impacted in anticipation of a price reduction," the company said in a statement.

"The sales of heavy commercial vehicle goods segment showed a dip as a result of pre-buying of BS3 vehicles in Q4 F2017, saturation of replacement demand and production constraints of BS4 models leading to Q1 F2018 sales being the lowest in past 13 quarters."

TAGS

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 resultBS4 modelsMahindra & Mahindra net profitGST

From Zee News

Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%
Personal Finance

Bank of Baroda cuts savings rate by 0.50%

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion
Markets

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion

Economy

GST rollout smooth; officials maintaining constant watch: G...

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD
Markets

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD

Economy

Customs, IGST collection nearly doubles to Rs 30K crore in...

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal
Companies

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives resign
Companies

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video