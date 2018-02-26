MakeMyTrip, OYO join hands to boost inventory and outreach

New Delhi: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip and SoftBank group-backed hotel aggregator OYO have entered into a partnership to make the latter's hotels available on two platforms — MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The partnership will add momentum to India's rapidly growing travel sector by bringing together OYO's large base of the economy, mid-segment and vacation rentals assets and online travel customer-base served by MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and RedBus.

"We are committed to bring the best of travel experience to our customers, it's why we offer them a variety of options across price segments, particularly in the fragmented economy and mid-segment hotels, where there is a greater need to build assurance around stay experience," MakeMyTrip Co-founder & chief executive officer India Rajesh Magow said.

With OYO's evolution as a full-scale hospitality company, we are excited to offer their award-winning chain of hotels in the value economy and mid-market category through MakeMyTrip and Goibibo platforms, he added.

OYO Founder & Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said, "Being a full stack hospitality tech company, we have built capabilities to run quality-ensured accommodations across different formats and placing them in the hands of travellers who are constantly on the lookout for unique experiences," Agarwal said.

Even earlier, OYO was listed on MakeMyTrip platform until October 2015.