Malaysia Travel: 5 Best Places to see in Johor Bahru

Located in the southern end of Malaysia, the state of Johor isn't on many people's minds when planning a southeast Asian trip. But with a good list of destinations and just a small strait separating it from the more popular Singapore, this is a place worth adding to your bucket list.

With AirAsia planning to start flights from Kolkata to Johor Bahru from November 2017, we thought we'd take a look at the southern city in Malaysia and why you need to visit it. The state of Johor, lying right at the southern tip of Malaysia, is closely connected to Singapore, which lies right at the other end of the Straits of Johor. And its capital city, Johor Bahru, lies right by the strait, although the neighbor on the other side grabs most of the spotlight.

Singapore is probably on everyone's bucket list, but cross the Johor-Singapore Causeway and you'll find a city with plenty of cultural attractions worth exploring. Johor Bahru will soon be well-connected by flights, with Air Asia flying from Kolkata to the city five times a week for as low as INR 3699 starting November 28. Air Asia also runs a cross-border bus service, so you can explore Singapore in a single trip. If you plan on visiting the city, do not forget to visit these five places.

Legoland Malaysia

Notably the first international theme park in the country, Legoland Malaysia lies in the new township of Iskandar Puteri within the city. It's just about five years old, and if you haven't already guessed by the name, Lego is the central theme here. Spread across 76 acres, there are around 40 interactive rides to explore, which is more than enough to keep you and your family excited for the entire day.

Danga Bay

Located near the scenic Johor–Singapore Causeway, Danga Bay is a mixed-purpose residential and commercial complex, and it is home to a massive recreational park. With plenty of rides and a well-laid out and clean setup, Danga Bay is a good place to head to with your family. And if you do visit this place, do check out the boutique stores located here and take some time off to relax and unwind by the scenic waterfront.

And if you plan on staying at the city for a night or more, spend one exploring the Pasar Malam or Night Market. There are a few of these night markets across the city, but the one at Taman Century is pretty popular for its food stalls selling the best of Malaysia's delicious street foods. Other night markets sell handicrafts and other products, all open to some mouth-watering bargains if you are up for it.

Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Glass Temple

India may have millions of Hindu temples, but you won't find one in the country quite like the Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Glass Temple in Johor Bahru. Supposedly the only glass temple in the world, the temple is embellished with around 300,000 pieces of glass of various colors, shining under the illumination of crystal chandeliers and nearly blinding you at first. It started off as a humble little shelter in 1922, while the shimmering, shining establishment you see today was built in 2009.

Tanjung Piai National Park

Located around 90 km south from the city center, the Tanjung Piai National Park is a great place to escape from the bustle of the city. With dense mangroves and the wildlife that it supports and feeds, the park is teeming with life that you can hear all around you, with the ocean waves ever present in the background. Here, you can see macaques, midskippers, wild birds and so much more, and walk along as you learn more about the complex ecosystem held in this small corner of the city.

So if you want to get off the beaten path and visit a part of Southeast Asia many don't know, head to Johor Bahru before catching the AirAsia cross-border bus service that connects the two countries. Couple that with the relatively low-cost flight tickets from Air Asia, and you can have a trip to Malaysia and Singapore for really cheap.

(Air Asia flights will fly from Kolkata to Johor Bahru – 5 times a week at Rs 3699/only (incl taxes) & the first flight scheduled on 28 Nov 2017)