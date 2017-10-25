Manikchand group CMD Rasiklal Dhariwal passes away

Pune: Gutka baron Rasiklal Manikchand Dhariwal has passed away due to multi- organ failure. The CMD of Manikchand Group breathed his last in a private hospital in Pune.

Dhariwal, 79, is survived by wife Shobha, a son and four daughters.

Dhariwal was suffering from cancer and was admitted in the hospital on September 4.

Born in Shirur in Pune district of Maharashtra, Dhariwal inherited a bidi factory with 20 workers from his father and went on to become a gutkha baron.

He spotted potential in tobacco products and further diversified his business and ventured into gutkha business, where he made a name for himself.

Not limiting his business to gutkha, whose manufacturing and sale was banned in Maharashtra a few years ago, Dhariwal forayed into newer domains such as packaging, roller flour mills, real estate, wind energy, packaged drinking water and pet preforms (for water and edible oil).

Through his philanthropic entity the Rasiklal M Dhariwal Foundation, the industrialist launched projects in the areas of healthcare, education, environment and disaster management, among others.

With Agency Inputs