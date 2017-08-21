close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

McDonald's terminates franchise agreement for 169 fast-food outlets with CPRL

McDonald's India has terminated the franchise agreement for 169 fast-food outlets in north and east India run by Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd (CPRL) and said the outlets cannot use its brand for any operations.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:00
McDonald&#039;s terminates franchise agreement for 169 fast-food outlets with CPRL

New Delhi: McDonald's India has terminated the franchise agreement for 169 fast-food outlets in north and east India run by Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd (CPRL) and said the outlets cannot use its brand for any operations.

CPRL is led by Vikram Bakshi, the estranged partner of the US-based food chain giant.

The decision comes weeks after 43 outlets run by CPRL in the national capital were shut due to non-renewal of eating house licences by local authorities.

CPRL was a 50:50 joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald's India.

As part of the termination, CPRL is ceased to use McDonalds's name, system, trademark, designs and its associated intellectual property, among others within 15 days of the termination notice.

"Today, we have issued the CPRL board a notice of termination of the franchise agreement between McDonald's India Pvt Ltd and CPRL for 169 McDonald's restaurants operated by CPRL in north and east India," the fast food chain said in a statement.

The termination of agreement includes all restaurants impacted by the recent failure to renew the eating house licences, the company said.

The popular food outlet, which is known for graduating people from vada pao to a range of burgers, has seen its fortunes declining since past few years over a tussle with Bakshi for the management of CPRL, after he was ousted from the post of managing director of the McDonald's franchisee in 2014.

"We have been compelled to take this step because CPRL has materially breached the terms of the respective franchise agreement relating to affected restaurants and has failed to remedy the breaches, despite being provided with an opportunity to do so in accordance with the agreements," McDonald's India said.

McDonald's India further said that it is "committed to finding the right 'developmental licensee partner' for north and east India and taking steps to do so".

TAGS

McDonaldMcDonald food outletCPRLMcDonalds burgerConnaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd

From Zee News

2017 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow
Automobiles

2017 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow

After SBI, Bank of India also considering reduction in savings rate
Personal Finance

After SBI, Bank of India also considering reduction in savi...

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT R launched In India
Automobiles

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT R launched In India

Infosys shares extend slide, down 4.5%
Markets

Infosys shares extend slide, down 4.5%

Trai&#039;s discussion paper on spectrum auction likely this week
Economy

Trai's discussion paper on spectrum auction likely thi...

Retail inflation to be well within RBI&#039;s 2-6% target: BofAML
Economy

Retail inflation to be well within RBI's 2-6% target:...

Essar Oil completes sale of India assets to Rosneft for $12.9 billion
Companies

Essar Oil completes sale of India assets to Rosneft for $1...

NCLT&#039;s insolvency proceedings forces Jaypee to &#039;adjust&#039; deals
Real Estate

NCLT's insolvency proceedings forces Jaypee to 'a...

Bank strike on August 22: Banking operations likely to be affected
Companies

Bank strike on August 22: Banking operations likely to be a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video