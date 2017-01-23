close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Meals on wheels! Uber to soon set up restaurants and deliver food in India

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 23:30
Meals on wheels! Uber to soon set up restaurants and deliver food in India

New Delhi: After conquering India with its transportation services, app-based taxi service provider Uber is all set to launch its on-demand food delivery app 'UberEATS' in the country.

Currently available in 58 cities across the globe including Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei, Uber said it was working on setting up a network of restaurants, restaurant partners and delivery partners in India.

The company did not, however, revealed nor shared the launch date of the app.

"I am incredibly excited about bringing UberEATS to India. This is a significant investment, it spans across multiple cities and regions, and it has the potential to change the food industry - with the push of a button - in one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world," UberEATS Asia Pacific Head Allen Penn said in a blogpost.

The US-based company had started UberEATS in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles. Since then, it has been expanded to become a stand-alone app.

It added that the new app will give consumers, restaurant partners, and delivery partners more options across India.

"Restaurants can tap into the Uber delivery network to expand their businesses and reach a new network of potential customers. And delivery partners now have access to even more flexible earning opportunities," the blogpost said.

 

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 23:30
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Coal scam: SC sets up SIT to investigate former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha

Aadhar card to be made mandatory for SIM cards

TRAILBLAZERS : Success journey of 'Xiaomi' by its founders | Part III

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.