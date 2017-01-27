close
Media convicted me guilty without trial with widespread influence: Vijay Mallya

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:09
New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday lashed out at media stating that he has been made an object of media trial.

Mallya took to twitter to express his anguish. In a series of tweets Mallya wrote:

Earlier on Wednesday, market regulator SEBI barred Mallya from the stock market for fraudulently diverting about Rs. 1,881 crore from United Spirits (USL) to various other entities within the UB Group, including now grounded Kingfisher Airlines (KFA).

It also instructed USL to report to SEBI, within 21 days, about the action it has initiated against Mallya, Capoor and others.Along with Mallya, SEBI also barred another six people including Ashok Capoor and V K Rekhi, both former MDs of USL from the market. Capoor has also been barred from directorship of any listed company.

Mallya, however, rubbished the SEBI`s allegations of indulging in fraudulent activities and said that he is getting used to these witch hunts coming from all directions with no legal basis whatsoever.

"Allegations of fund diversion out of USL are baseless. USL accounts were approved by top Auditors, an eminent Board of Directors in shareholders," Mallya tweeted, adding this shows what government machinery can do.

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:09
