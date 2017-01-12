Meet Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the new Chairman of Tata Sons

New Delhi: Tata Sons on Thursday named Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the new Chairman of the company, replacing interim boss Ratan Tata and the ousted Cyrus Mistry. Born in 1963, Chandra is one of the youngest CEOs of the Tata Group.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran is presently CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services.

Chandrasekaran took over as the CEO on October 6, 2009 prior to which he was COO and Executive Director of TCS.

About him

Chandra has spent his career in TCS, joining the company in 1987 after completing Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, (now National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli) in Tamil Nadu.

Under his leadership TCS has generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16. With over 353,000 consultants, TCS has become the largest private sector employers in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry. TCS remains the most valuable company in India ended 2015-16 with a market capitalization of over USD 70 billion. Under Chandra’s leadership, TCS was rated as the world's most powerful brand in IT Services in 2015 and was recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute across 24 countries.

Educational background

