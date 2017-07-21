close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mercedes launches AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India at Rs 74.8 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz on Friday launched AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India priced at Rs 74.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 14:18

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz on Friday launched AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India priced at Rs 74.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"This new SUV Coupe is going to be a key addition to our 43 AMG line and will be instrumental in further popularising the 43 AMG range to a new customer base," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger told reporters here.

The model combines elegance of a coupe with dynamics of a sports car and versatility of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, he added.

"We are confident that this brand will be well received by our elite Indian customers," Folger said.

The petrol powered vehicle produces 367 HP and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in mere 4.9 seconds.

The new model is the 8th product launch by the company in India during the year.

The vehicle comes with various features including all wheel drive, electric sunroof and LED light system.

Commenting on the sales performance during the current year, Folger said: "It has turned out to be a golden year for us".

In the first half of the year, the automaker has sold 7,171 units in India, its best performance till date.

"We are confident that we will lead the luxury car segment this year as well," Folger said.

In order to further push AMG brand in India, the company plans to add two new AMG performance centres at Chennai and Kochi, he added.

The company currently has AMG performance centres at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.

TAGS

AMG GLC 43 CoupeMercedes- BenzGerman Luxury CarmakerSUV Coupe43 AMG lineManaging Director and CEO Roland FolgerDelhiMumbaiBangalorePuneHyderabad

From Zee News

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL&#039;s JioPhone announcement
Companies

Airtel, Idea plunge on RIL's JioPhone announcement

Facebook adds specialised &#039;&#039;Groups for Pages&#039;&#039; for communities
Technology

Facebook adds specialised ''Groups for Pages...

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors&#039; money
Markets

Sebi asks MCX Biz, proprietor to return investors' mon...

RIL issues bonus share after 12 years
Markets

RIL issues bonus share after 12 years

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Ambani&#039;s speech
Companies

Reliance Industries 40th AGM: Top 10 quotes from Mukesh Amb...

Companies

Indian Bank Q1 profit rises 21% to Rs 372 crore

&#039;Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth Rs 16,54,503 today&#039;
Markets

'Rs 1000 invested in Reliance shares in 1977 worth R...

Reliance launches 4G enabled low-cost phone
Companies

Reliance launches 4G enabled low-cost phone

Discover popular events in town with Google Search
Technology

Discover popular events in town with Google Search

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video