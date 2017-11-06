Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India on 2-day visit to promote his book 'Hit Refresh'

New Delhi: Satya Nadella, the India-born CEO of tech giant Microsoft, will be in India on a two-day visit to promote his book ‘Hit Refresh.’

Nadella, who will be in India on November 6-7, will visit Hyderabad and Delhi and engage with government officials, industry leaders, students and academia among other stakeholders.

The company has also lined up a public event on the book with a diverse audience comprising students, academia, startups and community influencers.

Hyderabad-born Nadella, who took over as Microsoft CEO in February 2014, has chronicled his personal journey, the ongoing transformation at the Redmond-based company and the wave of technological changes in his book ‘Hit Refresh’ that was launched in September.

The book carries a foreword by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. It will also be available in three Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil — later this month.

All proceeds from the book will go to Microsoft Philanthropies.