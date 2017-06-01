close
Ministry will process Niti Aayog report on Air India sale: Arun Jaitley

The Niti Aayog has given its recommendations on the government disinvesting stake in Air India to the Civil Aviation Ministry, which will take a decision on the matter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 17:58
Ministry will process Niti Aayog report on Air India sale: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The Niti Aayog has given its recommendations on the government disinvesting stake in Air India to the Civil Aviation Ministry, which will take a decision on the matter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

"The Niti Aayog has given its recommendations to the Civil Aviation Ministry, which will decide on the process of disinvestment in Air India," Jaitley said in response to a query on the issue at a briefing here on the three years of the NDA government.

According to sources here, the Niti Aayog in a recent report has recommended strategic disinvestment from the loss-making Air India, by which government control would be transferred to a private owner.

Air India officials said the national carrier has an accumulated debt of around Rs 60,000 crore, which includes around Rs 21,000 crore of aircraft-related loans and around Rs 8,000 crore working capital.

Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Ministry, Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley

