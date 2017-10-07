close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST council

Under the composition scheme, the tax rate for traders of goods will be 1 per cent, 2 per cent for manufacturers and 5 per cent for restaurants and suppliers of food or drinks. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 16:20
MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST council

New Delhi: Following the amendments that were made during the 22nd Meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday, MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said any further difficulties will surely be addressed in the coming days, adding that consumers and traders will receive the benefits entitled to them.

"It has only been three months since the GST was rolled out. Give it some time. It was a resolution passed unanimously with consent. Any difficulties arising will be addressed by the council," he told reporters here.

Echoing a similar stance, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) President Gopal Jiwarajka lauded the proactive approach of the council in resolving matters of concern and added that this would help further in addressing any issues.

However, he urged that there is a need for the 28 percent tax slab should not be applicable to as many items as is the case presently, adding that the gold notification retraction is a welcome move.

"Undoubtedly, there was a dip in trade after requirement of PAN card for dealings above Rs 50,000 was introduced. Now that this has been retracted, consumers and traders will largely benefit. There are still some concerns that need to be addressed, which will be done in due course of time," he told ANI.

The GST Council on Friday raised the composition scheme threshold for businesses to Rs 1 crore, which will allow them to pay a tax of 1 per cent to 5 per cent, without having to deal with a three-stage filing process.

The decision was taken during the 22nd GST Council meeting, which was chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi.

The impact of the GST on trade, and its transition issues were discussed in the meeting held earlier on Saturday.

The panel decided to give an option to taxpayers to avail the composition scheme if their turnover is less than Rs 1 crore as against the previous limit of Rs 75 lakh.

Under the composition scheme, the tax rate for traders of goods will be 1 per cent, 2 per cent for manufacturers and 5 per cent for restaurants and suppliers of food or drinks. 

TAGS

22nd GST Council meetingGST CouncilGSTGST roll outArun JaitleyGST on trade

From Zee News

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclusion in GST
Companies

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclus...

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers 4th-straight weekly loss, settles down at 65.38 vs USD
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers 4th-straight weekly loss, sett...

International Business

Canada holds huge potential for Indian exporters: ATSC

Weekly Review: Markets bounce-back for the week, gains 530 points
Markets

Weekly Review: Markets bounce-back for the week, gains 530...

Raghuram Rajan named as possible Nobel Prize winner by Clarivate Analytics
Companies

Raghuram Rajan named as possible Nobel Prize winner by Clar...

International Business

US lifts economic sanctions against Sudan

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate
Bullion

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor investors
Markets

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor inv...

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter growing air traffic: ICRA
Companies

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter grow...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video