Mother Dairy

The new range of products will be labelled as ‘Safal Organic’.

Mother Dairy forays into organic Biz through Safal range

New Delhi: Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. Forayed into organic business by launching Organic range of fresh fruits and vegetables and other kitchen ingredients under its horticulture brand Safal.

The new range of products – labelled as ‘Safal Organic’ – would be made available in select 100 Safal booths across Delhi NCR, along-with Safal’s existing range of edibles, the company said.

The fresh organic produce is being sourced from farmers with certified organic farms across the states of Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Mother Dairy said.

Apart from the fresh F&V, Safal is also introducing a wide range of organic kitchen ingredients namely pulses, rice, spices, millets, dry fruits, wheat flour, besan, sugar, salt and flattened rice flakes (poha), in bio-degradable and recyclable packaging options.

The Company said that it plans to further expand its ‘Safal Organic’ range by adding seasonal Fruits & Vegetables along with honey, rock salt and more varieties of whole spices and pulses.

“In our effort to align our portfolio to the ever-evolving needs of our consumers, we are now launching organic F&V and kitchen ingredients in line with all regulatory, industrial, quality and food safety requirements” Saugata Mitra, Director, Mother Dairy said.

 

