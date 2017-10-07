Mother Dairy hikes token milk rate by Rs 2/litre

New Delhi: Leading dairy firm Mother Dairy has increased the price of its loose vended milk or 'token milk' by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday.

The company, however, has kept the prices of poly pack milk unchanged.

The price of token milk has been raised to Rs 40 per litre from existing Rs 38 per litre, Mother Dairy said in a statement.

Mother Dairy sells 30 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market, of which 20 percent is token milk.

The company said the retail price of token milk has been hiked due to "increase in the price of raw milk by Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 per kg over the last one year".

In the last 6-7 months, procurement prices have gone up by Rs 1-1.5 per kg.

"The price of poly pack milk variants, constituting 80 percent of company's milk portfolio, will remain unchanged," Mother Dairy said adding that it is absorbing cost.

It further said the company passes on close to 80 percent of its sales realisation from milk to the farmers.

Its token milk is fortified with Vitamins A&D.

Mother Dairy had increased prices across variants in March this year.