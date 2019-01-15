हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani features in Foreign Policy magazine's 2019 list of top '100 Global Thinkers'

Mukesh Ambani displaced China's Jack Ma in 2018 as Asia`s richest man.

Mukesh Ambani features in Foreign Policy magazine&#039;s 2019 list of top &#039;100 Global Thinkers&#039;

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has featured in Foreign Policy magazine`s 2019 annual list of the top `100 Global Thinkers`.

According to the magazine, Ambani, who displaced Jack Ma in 2018 as Asia`s richest man is credited with accelerating a smartphone internet revolution in the world`s largest democracy. 

"With a fortune of $44.3 billion, Mukesh Ambani displaced Jack Ma in 2018 as Asia`s richest man. Ambani`s fortune comes from his holdings in the oil, gas, and retail sectors, but he`s likely to make his biggest impact on India through his new telecom venture Jio," the magazine said on its website. 

"By offering cellular data and voice free for the first six months after Jio`s launch, Ambani got more than 100 million Indians to sign up-accelerating a smartphone internet revolution in the world`s largest democracy. The next stage of Ambani`s plan is to use the digital airwaves to sell content and lifestyle products, eventually competing with Google and Facebook."

Other prominent personalities in the list include Alibaba Co-founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma, International Monetary Fund`s Managing Director Christine Lagarde, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and Author and TV Host Fareed Zakaria.

Tags:
Mukesh AmbaniForeign Policy magazinetop '100 Global Thinkers' 2019RIL

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close