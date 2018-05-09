Mukesh Ambani only Indian other than PM Modi on Forbes World's Powerful People list, ranked at 32nd position

New York/New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is one of the most powerful people in the world, as per a Forbes report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked among the top 10 most powerful people in the world by Forbes

Ambani, with a net worth of 41.2 billion dollars, the only other Indian on the power list, has been ranked at 32nd position. Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella is on the 40th spot.

Modi ranks 9th on the Forbes 2018 list of 75 of the World's Most Powerful People who make the world turn.

Forbes said the billionaire industrialist's Reliance sparked a price war in India's hyper-competitive telecom market with the launch of 4G phone service Jio in 2016.

"Jio has signed on 160 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, dirt-cheap data services and virtually free smartphones," Forbes said.

Modi, 67, is ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (ranked 13), United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May (14), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (15) and Apple CEO Tim Cook (24).

Forbes said Modi "remains hugely popular" in the second most populous country on earth. It cited Modi government's November 2016 decision to eliminate India's two largest banknotes in a bid to reduce money laundering and corruption.

"Modi has raised his profile as a global leader in recent years during official visits with US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. He has also emerged as a key figure in the international effort to tackle climate change, as warming affects millions of his country's rural citizens," Forbes said.

With PTI Inputs