close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Mukesh Ambani pips Li Ka-shing to become Asia's 2nd richest man

Mukesh Ambani piped Li Ka-shing to become Asia's second-richest man by adding a wealth of $12.1 billion.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 13:40
Mukesh Ambani pips Li Ka-shing to become Asia&#039;s 2nd richest man

New Delhi: The success of Reliance Jio's thunderous entry into the telecom space has not only surprised the telecom market but has also straight away catapulted Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to Asia's 2nd rich list spot.

Ambani piped Li Ka-shing to become Asia's second-richest man by adding a wealth of $12.1 billion (approximately around Rs. 77,000 crores) this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Addressing the 40th annual general meeting (AGM) of RIL, Ambani called the next ten years as a "golden decade" for RIL, which will be completing fifty years as a listed entity in 2027. He said the company will achieve more in this decade than what it has done in the last 40 years.

Mukesh had joined the company in 1981, while he was still pursuing MBA at Stanford, to help erect the company's biggest bet at that time -- a polyester plant at Patalganga on the outskirts of the financial capital.

RIL consolidated net profit went up by 28 percent during the first quarter (April-June) of 2017-18.

Consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 9,108 crore as against Rs 7,113 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company clocked a revenue of Rs 90,537 crore, an increase of 26.7 per cent, as compared to Rs 71,451 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

TAGS

Reliance JioReliance Industries LtdRILRIL ChairmanMukesh AmbaniMukesh Ambani Asia's 2nd richest

From Zee News

Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL tieup for digital payments
Personal Finance

Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL tieup for digital payments

LPG price cut by Rs 40 per cylinder; ATF price hiked by Rs 1097/KL
Economy

LPG price cut by Rs 40 per cylinder; ATF price hiked by Rs...

Taken corrective action to comply with KYC: Union Bank
Companies

Taken corrective action to comply with KYC: Union Bank

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Why MPC should vote for rate cut on Wednesday?
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review: Why MPC should vote for rate cu...

Qatar takes fight with boycotting Arab bloc to trade body
International Business

Qatar takes fight with boycotting Arab bloc to trade body

Tech Mahindra shares jump over 7% after Q1 earnings
Companies

Tech Mahindra shares jump over 7% after Q1 earnings

SoftBank Fund may invest up to $2 billion in Flipkart
Companies

SoftBank Fund may invest up to $2 billion in Flipkart

Sony sets record with three-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit
Companies

Sony sets record with three-fold jump in first-quarter oper...

Over 21 Lakh Indians applied for H-1B visa in 11 years: Report
International Business

Over 21 Lakh Indians applied for H-1B visa in 11 years: Rep...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video