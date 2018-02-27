MWC 2018: Reliance Jio, Cisco wins best mobile operator service for consumers

New Delhi: The Mukesh Ambani owned telecom firm Reliance Jio along with its technology partner Cisco, won the "Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers” award at the Global Mobile (GloMo) Awards at 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. In addition to that, the company’s JioTV app won the ‘Best Mobile Video Content’ category, it said in a statement.

The telecom firm in its statement credited the Ministry and Department of Telecommunications for creating "the right platform and framework for operators to differentiate and innovate for delivering inclusive value to all of India".

The telecom company, which was launched in September 2016, has garnered more than 160 million subscribers.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said, "It is a matter of national pride that an innovative new mobile service from India has been recognized at the most prestigious global platform.

“We are particularly satisfied that India is being propelled to global digital leadership with this".

Telecom Secretary, Aruna Sundararajan said, "I am pleased that India’s efforts to harness technology and digital platforms to bring inclusion and progress across the length and breadth of India is now a reality."

The Telecom Secretary further said, "We are happy that the world acknowledges India’s technology leadership and hope it will inspire many more leading tech companies and innovators to join the Digital India mission as we march towards 5G."