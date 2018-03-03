MWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9+ bags 'Best New Connected Mobile Device'

Samsung Electronics said that one of its best smartphones ever made, the Galaxy S9+ has been awarded the “Best New Connected Device” title at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 — the world's largest gathering for the mobile communications industry.

The smartphone has received more than 30 awards at MWC 2018 thanks to its stunning design, advanced camera features, and overall performance.

"We will continue to showcase the best products and make innovations to provide better experience to our consumers in line with their needs," Lee Young-hee, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying by news agency Yonhap.

Although prices are yet to be announced, Galaxy S9 may cost around $720 and Galaxy S9+ nearly $840.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras have a "Super Speed Dual Pixel" sensor with dedicated processing power and memory to take high-quality pictures.

Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5/F2.4) — the world's first such feature in any smartphone — automatically lets in more light when it's dark and less light when it's too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.

The "Super Slow-mo" video captures 960 frames per second. The "Slow-mo" videos can also be turned into GIFs.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic "Motion Detection", a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record — all users have to do is set up the shot.

The devices now support the expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro-SD Card.

(With IANS inputs)