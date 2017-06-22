Mypetrolpump – This Bengaluru firm is 1st in India to deliver diesel at home

New Delhi: Keeping up with the idea of delivery of fuel at dooresteps, a Bengaluru firm has actually done it.

Bengaluru's Mypetrolpump, a one-year-old startup by an IIT-Dhanbad alumnus Ashish Kumar Gupta, has become country's first firm to deliver diesel at the doorsteps, reported the Times of India.

On June 15 the company conducted a soft launch with three delivery vehicles -each with a capacity of 950 litres.

“It has already delivered more than 5,000 litres of diesel. Diesel is delivered at the day's running price with a fixed delivery charge,” TOI said.

The one-time delivery charge is Rs 99 for up to 100 litres of diesel. Above that one has to pay the diesel price plus one additional rupee per litre. One can place orders online, through a phone call or by downloading the free app.

“The vehicles used for delivery have been specially fabricated by a firm approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation. All necessary permissions have been obtained,” Gupta told the TOI.

Earlier, in April, the Oil ministry had in a series of tweets stated that home delivery of petrol and diesel could be made possible.

“Options being explored where petro products may be door delivered to consumers on pre booking” @dpradhanbjp (1/2) — Petroleum Ministry (@PetroleumMin) April 21, 2017

“This would help consumers avoid spending excessive time and long queues at fuel stations” @dpradhanbjp (2/2) — Petroleum Ministry (@PetroleumMin) April 21, 2017

India consumed 23.8 million tons of petrol and 76 million tons of diesel in 2016-17 fiscal. This was higher than 21.8 million tons of petrol and 74.6 million tons of diesel consumed in the previous 2015-16 financial year.

As many as 3.5 crore people currently visit 59,595 petrol pumps in the country for buying auto fuel. Often, long queues are witnessed at petrol pumps during peak hours, leading to congestion on roads.