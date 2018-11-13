हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Aluminium Company Limited

Nalco H1 operating profit goes up by four-fold

The operating profit of 2nd quarter of FY18-19 has increased by 229 percent at Rs735 crore, as against Rs  223 crore in the 2nd quarter of FY17-18.

New Delhi: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), posted a turnover of Rs 5,952 crore in the first half of FY 2018-19, rising by 42 growth H1 of FY 2017-18.

The net profit of the company has gone up from Rs 364 crore in H1 of the previous fiscal (2017-18) to Rs 1197 crore during the first half of 2018-19, registering a growth of 229 percent, an official release said.

While the net profit of NALCO in the H1 of current fiscal has increased around three-fold, operating Profit of the company has increased more than four-fold, registering Rs 1624 crore in 2018-19 compared to Rs 334 crore in H1 of FY 2017-18. EBITDA margin of the company during the period has doubled from 17 percent to 34 perccent.

For the second quarter ending September 31, the Navratna PSU has achieved a net profit of Rs 510 crore, as against Rs 235 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, registering around two-fold growth.

The operating profit of 2nd quarter of FY18-19 has increased by 229 percent at Rs735 crore, as against Rs  223 crore in the 2nd quarter of FY17-18.

