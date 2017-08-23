Narayana Murthy postpones Infosys investor conference call to August 29

New Delhi: Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy has postponed his conference call scheduled with investors on Wednesday to August 29. Murthy has cited health reasons behind his decision, as per a report by Moneycontrol.com.

The conference was scheduled at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

Murthy was to interact with investors today through to share his version of the software major`s boardroom battles that led to the exit of its technocrat Vishal Sikka as CEO on last Friday.

The promoters group, led by Murthy, holds 12.92 per cent of the equity shares, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) 37.33 per cent, Indian retail, corporate and other investors 23.08 per cent, Indian FIs, Banks and Mutual Funds 9.63 per cent, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) 16.69 per cent and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) 0.52 per cent.

Following Sikka`s abrupt exit as the firm`s first non-founder executive, the company`s shares of Rs 5 face value took a heavy toll, losing 15 per cent since Friday and slipped to 11th from BSE`s top 10 most valued firms, with its market capitalisation declining a whopping Rs 33,912 crore to Rs 2,01,479 crore from Rs 235,390 crore in the last three trading days since August 18.

The Board`s announcement on Saturday to buy back 11.3-crore shares at Rs.1,150 each worth Rs.13,000 crore ($2 billion) failed to halt the slide.

"Murthy is likely to bare all, explaining his stand to analysts on the values, culture, transparency and corporate governance with which he built the company over three decades till he stepped down in 2014," said a source familiar with the events and developments in the company.

With PTI Inputs