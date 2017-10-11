Navyata Goenka honoured with the Young Women Achievers’ Award at ISDI

Mumbai: Navyata Goenka, Advisor to Mount Litera School International (MLSI), one of the best International Schools in Mumbai, was felicitated as one of the ‘Young Women Entrepreneurs: Leading A New India’ by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Vidyasagar Rao at an event held in Mumbai on October 10, 2017. The awards have been conceptualised and designed by the School of Design (ISDI), School of Communication (ISDI | WPP) and School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ISME).

Navyata has worked in the field of investment banking and equity research, prior to joining the Education division of the Essel Group - Zee Learn. Spearheading and implementing the dream of Essel Group Chairman, Dr. Subhash Chandra, to strengthen the country’s foundation through education, she has a strong belief in a pedagogy that integrates the international curriculum with the Indian value system and tradition. Navyata's aim at MLSI is to groom and nurture children to prepare them to be future-ready so that they can acquire the skills to excel in careers that might not even exist currently, but careers that are a unique possibility in the future.

Sharing her views on being recognized as a woman achiever, Navyata Goenka said, “I feel truly honoured and privileged to be recognised as one of India’s top Young Women Achievers along with other exceptionally talented women. We are at a crucial juncture where women are leading the way in all fields and shaping a better India. Women entrepreneurs are not only creating jobs for one but for many more women. A recognition of our achievements as entrepreneurs and catalysts of change is very encouraging”.

The other women achievers who were also felicitated included Ms. ​Adwaita Nayar- Founding Team and CEO at Nykaa.com, Ms. ​Ananya Birla- Indian musician and entrepreneur, Ms. ​Isha Ambani - Director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail, Ms. Kulsum Wahab- CEO. Hothur Charitable Trust, Ms. Naiyya Saggi- Co-Founder and CEO of BabyChakra, Ms. Nisa Godrej- Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products, Ms. Radhika Dhoot- Non-Executive Director of Videocon, Ms. Shradha Sharma- Founder YourStory, Ms. Shveta Raina- Founder, Talerang and Talerang Express, Ms. Misbah Mitha- Designer, Zebaish Designer Indian Wear, Ms. Sweta M​a​ngal- Founder of Dial 1298 for Ambulance and Ms. Trishya Screwvala-Founder, The Lighthouse Project. The jury comprised of students from the three schools which are led by Dr. Indu Shahani, President & Chair, ISDI | ISME | ISDI WPP.