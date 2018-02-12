NHPC Q3 profit jumps over 3-fold at Rs 687 crore

New Delhi: State-run hydropower giant NHPC today posted 220 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 687.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2017, mainly on account of higher revenue.

The company's standalone net profit was Rs 214.69 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the NHPC Ltd said in a BSE filing today.

The company has received a total revenue of Rs 2,066.76 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 1,483.57 crore a year ago.

Besides, approving the financial results, the board of the company at its meeting held today also declared an interim dividend at the rate of 11.20 percent (Rs 1.12 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2017-18.

The interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched within the period as stipulated in Companies Act, 2013, it added.

During April-December, the company's standalone net profit was Rs 2,569.23 crore as compared to Rs 2,627.17 crore. Its total income in the nine-month period was Rs 6,990.60 crore as compared to Rs 7,124.85 crore.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,795.59 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2017.