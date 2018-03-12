Nirav Modi de-registered 30 companies on his own between 2011-2017: Sources

New Delhi: Absconding jeweller Nirav Modi had deregistered 30 of his companies on his own between 2011-2017, sources have told Zee Media.

While the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is trying to find out the reason why these companies were deregistered , sources have said that the fraud agency is suspecting that the intent behind closing the companies was to delete trail of transactions.

The SFIO has sought information from Office of Registrar of Companies (RoCs) about the details of the deregistered companies.

The SFI is probing 107 companies and seven Limited Liability Partnerships linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups with regard to the nearly Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank scam.

A multi-agency probe is already underway into the fraud which was mainly perpetrated by way of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

The CBI has registered cases relating to the Punjab National Bank matter and has made several arrests.

On the basis of FIRs registered by CBI, Enforcement Directorate has filed two cases under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The CBI last week sent fresh summonses Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to join investigations as early as possible and made it clear to the duo that they were "obliged" to cooperate with the probe agency, officials said.

The agency had sent three summonses on February 19, 23 and 28 asking them to join the probe at the earliest. They were asked to appear on March 7.

Choksi, in his seven page letter which was released by his lawyer, has said it was impossible for him to return to India and join the investigation due to the suspension of his passport and ill-health.

A response on similar lines was received from Nirav Modi citing that he could not travel to India to join the probe.