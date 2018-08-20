Nirav Modi is in London, confirm UK authorities; CBI requests for extradition

New Delhi: UK authorities have confirmed that absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi is currently in London. The authorities have confirmed Modi's presence to Indian government and probing agencies.

The fugitive diamantaire is being wanted in India as a prime accused in the USD 2 billion loan fraud scam at Punjab National Bank.

Meanwhile the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested for his extradition and asked UK government for Nirav Modi’s detention.

According to earlier informations available in the UK, Modi arrived in London earlier this year on an Indian passport. The UK government was informed about the revocation of that particular passport via a formal Note Verbale from the Indian authorities on February 19, following which the UK Home Office indicated that the businessman had already entered the UK on that travel document but there was no record of him exiting the country.

It later emerged that the 47-year-old was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February, having visited the UK, France and Belgium among some of the countries in the past few months.

During his stay in London he was reportedly living in the heart of the city above his jewellery boutique called "Nirav Modi" on Old Bond Street, which has since closed down. His last reported exit from the UK was on a flight to Paris at the end of March.

Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, are the main accused in the PNB scam and they both left India before the details of the fraud came to light on January 16. While it has now emerged that Choksi has taken citizenship of the Caribbean island of Antigua, his nephew's location remains unclear.

The Interpol has issued two Red Corner Notices against Modi and the Indian government has also written to several European countries seeking assistance in tracking down Modi.

With PTI Inputs