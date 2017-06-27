close
NITI Aayog proposes break up of Coal India into seven companies

Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent companies specialised in coal mining.   

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 21:42
New Delhi: India should split the seven units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into independent companies and let them compete against one another to encourage competitive pricing, the government`s policy think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.

Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines, the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent companies specialised in coal mining. 

Coal India was not available for comment after regular business hours.

