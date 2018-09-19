हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

No free meal service for Jet Airways economy light and economy deal flyers

However, on international flights, all features and benefits under First class, Première and Economy remain unchanged.

No free meal service for Jet Airways economy light and economy deal flyers

New Delhi: Passengers travelling on Jet Airways economy (Light/Deal) class after September 25 will not get complimentary meals for domestic flights.

The company said that it will continue to complimentary serve tea and coffee to the passengers.

“From 25th September 2018, guests travelling in Economy and booking 'Light'/'Deal' fares for travel from 28th September 2018 on its flights within India, will not only be able to avail competitive low fares but have the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on-board menu. Guests can choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, including hot meal options on select flights and pay using their debit / credit cards. Complimentary beverage service including tea and coffee to all guests in Economy (including 'Light'/'Deal' fares), will continue on eligible flights,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

The airline will however continue to offer complimentary meals across 'Light'/'Deal' Fare Choices for guests who have made bookings prior to 24th September, 2018.

“On flights within India, all features and benefits, including complimentary meals will continue for Economy fare options viz. 'Saver', 'Classic' and 'Flex and for all fare options in Première,” the airlines added.

However, on international flights, all features and benefits under First class, Première and Economy remain unchanged.

"Service philosophies and models are being reviewed and remodeled by global airlines virtually every day given that guests today - especially millennial travelers – wish to be empowered and exercise their right of choice. We're sure this decision will be appreciated by our guests even as we continue to evolve and adapt to changing guest needs,"Raj Sivakumar, Senior Vice-President – Worldwide Sales & Distribution, said.

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet Airways economy LightJet Airways economy DealJet Airways free meal stop

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close