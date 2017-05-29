No hand baggage tagging at 6 more airports from June 1

New Delhi: The practice of tagging and stamping hand baggage of domestic passengers has been done away with in six more airports of the country from June 1.

Jaipur, Guwahati, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Patna and Chennai are the latest addition.

The other airports where the practice is already in place include Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

"We had run a trial at these six airports for a few weeks. After finding that an enhanced number of new gadgets, CCTVs and security paraphernalia has been put in place, the process of doing away with the tagging and stamping of domestic air passengers' hand baggage will begin from June 1," said CISF Director General O. P. Singh.