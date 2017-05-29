close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No hand baggage tagging at 6 more airports from June 1

The practice of tagging and stamping hand baggage of domestic passengers has been done away with in six more airports of the country from June 1.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 21:56
No hand baggage tagging at 6 more airports from June 1

New Delhi: The practice of tagging and stamping hand baggage of domestic passengers has been done away with in six more airports of the country from June 1.

Jaipur, Guwahati, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Patna and Chennai are the latest addition.

The other airports where the practice is already in place include Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

"We had run a trial at these six airports for a few weeks. After finding that an enhanced number of new gadgets, CCTVs and security paraphernalia has been put in place, the process of doing away with the tagging and stamping of domestic air passengers' hand baggage will begin from June 1," said CISF Director General O. P. Singh.

TAGS

Domestic passengersairportshandbag taggingAir passengersCISF

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Sebi to levy fee on P-Note issuance, bar speculative issuance
Markets

Sebi to levy fee on P-Note issuance, bar speculative issuan...

&#039;Chanda Kochhar draws Rs 6.09 crore remuneration in FY17&#039;
Companies

'Chanda Kochhar draws Rs 6.09 crore remuneration in FY...

No plan to create bad bank to resolve NPAs: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

No plan to create bad bank to resolve NPAs: Arvind Panagari...

ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST
Companies

ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST

India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18: World Bank
Economy

India will grow at 7.2% in 2017-18: World Bank

Revision of rates left to GST Council&#039;s discretion: CBEC Chief
Economy

Revision of rates left to GST Council's discretion: CB...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video