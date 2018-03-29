Nokia 1 with Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 cashback! Here's how you can avail this offer

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has announced the availability of its Rs 2,200 cashback offer for the new Nokia 1. The smartphone launched in India earlier this week and is an Android Oreo (Go Edition) device. It is priced at Rs 5,499 and by applying the offer, you effectively pay Rs 3,299 for the Nokia 1. As part of the offer, Jio is offering the instant cashback along with data benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 cashback offer

As part of its aggressive approach at penetrating the smartphone and telecom business, Jio announced the instant cashback scheme for new 4G smartphones. The offer is said to be valid until March 31, 2018. However, given the track record of the company’s extension of such offers, this too might be extended beyond the said date. Here’s how it works.

In order to avail the offer on the purchase of a new 4G smartphone, you are required to make the first Jio recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. The moment you do so, you will be credited with a total of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, amounting to the total cashback of Rs 2,200. This will be credited to the MyJio account. You can use these vouchers for subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 through the MyJio app. In addition to the cashback, you also get 60GB of additional 4G data.

Nokia 1 specifications

The Nokia 1 packs a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

It further includes a 5-megapixel camera at the back with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. Up front, there’s a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera. It is fueled by a 2,150mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The highlight of the affordable smartphone is that it runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). The OS has been optimized for devices with 1GB RAM or less. With the customized OS, you also get access to Google Play Store from where you can install apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram which have also been optimized for the OS.

Nokia 1 is available across retail outlets in India. The Xpress On covers will be available separately starting April at an additional cost of Rs 450. Color choices for the Xpress On covers include Azure and Grey, and Yellow and Pink, while the Nokia 1 is available only in Warm Red and Dark Blue.