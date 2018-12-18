हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thailand air carrier

NokScoot enters Indian market, inaugurates first flight from Delhi to Bangkok

The new services will be operated with Boeing 777-200 wide-bodied, twin-aisle jets.

New Delhi: Thailand-based low-cost carrier NokScoot on Tuesday announced the launch of its non-stop flight connecting New Delhi and Bangkok.

NokScoot, a joint venture LCC between Scoot, 100 percent owned by Singapore Airlines, and Thailand’s Nok Air.

The carrier also announced a special promotional one-way Economy class fare starting from Rs 7,200 (USD 99), inclusive of taxes and surcharges. The special promotional fares are available till December 31 for travel between December 19 to March 30.  

The new services will be operated with Boeing 777-200 wide-bodied, twin-aisle jets. Configured with a total of 415 seats, the Boeing 777 offers 24 seats in ScootBiz Class and 391 seats in Economy.

Giam Ming TOH, Deputy CEO of NokScoot, said, "Following the launch of the Delhi service, NokScoot plans to further spread its wings in India with yet another destination in the first half of 2019.”

Banking on its aggressive international route expansion, NokScoot is forecasting strong growth in FY 18 - 19. According to its latest financial projections for 2018, revenue growth is expected to increase by 83 percent from the previous year to 10.3 billion baht. NokScoot is targeting 76 percent more passengers to grow to 1.9 million, while cabin factor is projected to hold steady at 87 percent the same level as 2017.

