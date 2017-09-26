close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nooyi, Kochhar, Shikha on Fortune most powerful biz women list

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi came in at No. 2 on the US Most Powerful Women in Business list, led by General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson took the 3rd spot.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 13:55
Nooyi, Kochhar, Shikha on Fortune most powerful biz women list

New York: Two Indians - Chanda Kochhar and Shikha Sharma - have made it to the rankings of most powerful women in business outside the United States drawn up by the Fortune magazine while Indra Nooyi featured in the top three on the US edition list.

The Most Powerful Women in Business outside the US list, which was topped by Banco Santander group Executive Chairman Ana Botin, placed ICICI Bank's Kochhar at the 5th spot while Axis Bank's Sharma has been ranked 21st.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi came in at No. 2 on the US Most Powerful Women in Business list, led by General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson took the 3rd spot.

On Kochhar, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank, Fortune said she has "led India's largest private lender for eight years, and under her stewardship ICICI Bank has thrived".

About Sharma, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, Fortune said "now that she has been reconfirmed as CEO, Sharma can focus on beefing up the bank's digital services, which includes expanding its digital payments app's reach".

The international list also includes GSK CEO Emma Walmsley at the 2nd place, followed by Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher at the third slot.

This is the 17th year Fortune has ranked the most powerful women in business outside the US. The 50 global businesswomen represent 17 countries and many industries and had 11 newcomers this year.

The methodology involved four criteria: the size and importance of the woman's business in the global economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman's career (resume and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence.

The US list comprised 26 CEOs controlling USD 1.1 trillion in market cap, seven newcomers, one returnee, and nine women in the technology industry.

TAGS

Chanda KochharShikha Sharmapowerful women in buisness outside USFortune MagazineIndra Nooyipowerful business women

From Zee News

Liberalisation led to rise of standalone family firms: Study
Economy

Liberalisation led to rise of standalone family firms: Stud...

Companies

Reliance Capital to setup standalone health insurance firm

Nissan rolls out redi-Go variant at Rs 3.69 lakh
Auto News

Nissan rolls out redi-Go variant at Rs 3.69 lakh

Markets

ICICI Lombard to debut on bourses tomorrow

Oil rises to 26-month high; Turkey threatens to cut Kurdistan oil pipeline
International Business

Oil rises to 26-month high; Turkey threatens to cut Kurdist...

Rupee hits 6-month low of 65.35 vs USD on growth worries
Markets

Rupee hits 6-month low of 65.35 vs USD on growth worries

Markets in bear grip: Here’s why Sensex and Nifty are falling
Markets

Markets in bear grip: Here’s why Sensex and Nifty are falli...

Chris Gayle picks up minority stake in Bengaluru-based FlippAR App
Companies

Chris Gayle picks up minority stake in Bengaluru-based Flip...

HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce arbitral award
Companies

HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video