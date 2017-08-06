close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Note ban has little impact on increments in FY17: Survey

Demonetisation did not impact this year's increments in spite of all speculations to the contrary as companies doled out as much as 20 per cent to key talent in the appraisal process, finds out a survey.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 12:23
Note ban has little impact on increments in FY17: Survey

New Delhi: Demonetisation did not impact this year's increments in spite of all speculations to the contrary as companies doled out as much as 20 per cent to key talent in the appraisal process, finds out a survey.

Post November 2016, air was rife with speculation about the cash recall's impact on the hiring landscape and it was felt that the job market would be highly affected.

According to a survey by Antal International Network India, though the job market did seem a bit slack at the start of 2017, it picked up pace gradually.

The survey noted that as many as "85 per cent respondents said demonetisation did not impact this year's increments at all in spite of the speculations".

The survey analysed benchmarking data and key insights on appraisal trends across disciplines.

Finance professionals within logistics and engineering sectors were offered the highest increment of 20 per cent whereas retail saw the lowest 5 per cent followed by telecom and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance).

HR professionals in FMCG, BFSI, engineering and retail got the maximum increments of 15-20 per cent whereas e- commerce saw the lowest rise at 7 per cent.

Marketing professionals in advertising were given the highest increment of 20 per cent while the telecom sector saw the lowest hike handed out to marketing professionals.

Supply chain professionals from the healthcare industry received the highest increment of 24 per cent followed by logistics. The manufacturing sector offered the lowest increase to marketing professionals.

Engineers and manufacturing professionals in power were given the highest increment of 20 per cent whereas auto featured in the lowest of increments of 2 per cent.

The survey covered 2,329 decision makers at mid and senior levels across disciplines such as finance, HR, operations, sales, marketing, supply chain, engineering and manufacturing to ascertain 2016-17 appraisal trends.

 

TAGS

DemonetisationNote banincrementsincrements by companyManufacturing sector

From Zee News

PNB customers to pay higher charges for non-credit services
Personal Finance

PNB customers to pay higher charges for non-credit services

Post note ban, expansion of currency presses, paper mills
Companies

Post note ban, expansion of currency presses, paper mills

Lower lending rates likely post RBI policy action: BofAML
Markets

Lower lending rates likely post RBI policy action: BofAML

Sebi goes all-out to up cyber security, hire advisor
Companies

Sebi goes all-out to up cyber security, hire advisor

Flexi fare: Railways earns additional Rs 540 crore in less than a year
Companies

Flexi fare: Railways earns additional Rs 540 crore in less...

Petrol, diesel price on 6th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 6th August 2017: Check out the rate...

GST on textile job works cut; e-way bill provisions finalised
Economy

GST on textile job works cut; e-way bill provisions finalis...

Weekly Review: Rupee stamps its best weekly show this year
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee stamps its best weekly show this year

India hopeful of making Chabahar port operational by 2018
Economy

India hopeful of making Chabahar port operational by 2018

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video