Now, Aadhaar mandatory for getting liquor at Hyderabad pubs

New Delhi: Next time when you go to a pub in Hyderabad, be prepared to display your Aadhaar card.

As per a report in India Today, prohibition and excise department of Telangana has made it “mandatory for pub-goers to show an identity card, particularly Aadhaar, for entry.”

The department has asked all pubs owners across the city to ensure that their clients carry Aadhaar cards to prove their age. Those below 21 years of age will not be allowed to enter a pub.

The move has been initiated following an investigation into the murder of a 17-year old girl.

The cops found that the minor along with “other minors were served alcohol at a city-based hotel”, the report said.

Additionally, the government has also instructed pub and bar managers to maintain a separate register with details of their clients.