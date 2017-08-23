close
Bengaluru: Now fly to airport at cost of cab

The helicopter-taxi (heli-taxi) service, operated by Thumby Aviation Private Limited, is scheduled to begin by December 2017 in Karnataka's capital city.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 11:21
Bengaluru: Now fly to airport at cost of cab
Representative image

New Delhi: In a first, India's first heli taxi project was announced in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The helicopter-taxi (heli-taxi) service, operated by Thumby Aviation Private Limited, is scheduled to begin by December 2017 in Karnataka's capital city.
The best thing about the heli-taxi service is that the passengers will be charged same fare as that of a cab for flying from city to the airport.

At start, the services will commence between Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Electronics City, where a heliport is expected to come up.

The prices, yet to be fixed, are most likely to be calculated based on the interest shown by the travellers.

