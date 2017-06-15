close
Now you can order McDonald's burger, Domino's pizza on Rajdhani, Shatabdi – Know how!

The Indian Railways has come up with a service which allows travellers to prebook meals from their favourite pizza or burgers chains. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:19
New Delhi: In case you are bored of meals offered on board in Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains, here is something that will make your day. The Indian Railways has come up with a service which allows travelers to prebook meals from their favorite pizza or burgers chains.

From today onwards the service will be available on Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express trains. 

The Indian Railways has tied up with food chains such as Domino’s, KFC, McDonald’s and Sagar Ratna, among others.

As per reports, the meals can be booked online, on call or SMS. The food can be ordered online through website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

The order will be delivered to the customers inside the time of train's halt at any specified station and the food aggregator will be responsible for the delivery.

Ordering Meal

Online

  • Click on www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.
  • Enter PNR number or station where the food should be delivered
  • Select food operator, choose from menu and place order
  • OTP received to be verified during delivery

Phone Call

  • Place order on number '1323' and verify through OTP received vis SMS
  • On delivery pay through cash

SMS

  • Text ‘MEAL’, and then type PNR number to 139
  • Place your order
  • Verify through OTP
  • Pay through cash on delivery

 

