NS Kannan appointed as MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life

New Delhi: ICICI bank's board has appointed N S Kannan as MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has appointed Mr. N.S. Kannan as the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company for a period of five years, effective from June 19, 2018, subject to regulatory and other approvals,” the company said in a statement.

He takes over from Sandeep Bakhshi who has been appointed as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of ICICI Bank.

Kannan has been an Executive Director at ICICI Bank since May 01, 2009. His responsibilities included Finance, Treasury, Corporate Legal, Operations, Secretarial, Corporate Communications, Corporate Branding, Infrastructure Management and the Strategic Solutions Group. Prior to this, he was an Executive Director on the Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. He joined ICICI Ltd. in 1991.

The ICICI Bank on Monday announced that its CEO Chanda Kochhar would be on leave till completion of the external enquiry against her in the Videocon loan matter and named Sandeep Bakhshi as chief operating officer, who would be handling all the businesses.

In line with the highest levels of governance and corporate standards, Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of the enquiry as announced on May 30, 2018, the bank said in a filing.

"Bakhshi will be responsible for handling all the businesses and corporate centre functions at the bank. All executive directors on the board of ICICI Bank and the executive management will report to him.

