हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

NTPC Dadri power plant generates 11,410 mn units in FY18

Dadri gas power station generated 1,613.15 MU of electricity and its declared capacity is 94.80 percent.

PTI| Updated: Mar 30, 2018, 06:48 AM IST
Comments |
NTPC Dadri power plant generates 11,410 mn units in FY18

Noida: NTPC Dadri power plant generated 11,410 million units (MU) of electricity in the current fiscal, the company said.

NTPC Dadri has coal, gas and solar power plants. Coal station generated 9,790.67 MU of electricity.

The declared capacity of coal station is 89.16 percent. The unit successfully demonstrated co-firing 7 percent blend of bio-mass in coal plant.

Dadri gas power station generated 1,613.15 MU of electricity and its declared capacity is 94.80 percent.

The 5MW solar PV plant generated 6.57 MU green power.

"Environment protection is our commitment. Ash utilisation is more than 100 percent in FY 2017-18. Bottom ash is being used by NHAI for the construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NTPC Dadri Group General Manager A K Das said at a media briefing held at the plant.

Tags:
NTPCNTPC Dadri power plantNTPC Dadricoalgassolar power plants
Next
Story

Vedanta hit by up to $600 million charge for Goa iron ore unit closure

Trending