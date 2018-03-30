NTPC Dadri power plant generates 11,410 mn units in FY18

Noida: NTPC Dadri power plant generated 11,410 million units (MU) of electricity in the current fiscal, the company said.

NTPC Dadri has coal, gas and solar power plants. Coal station generated 9,790.67 MU of electricity.

The declared capacity of coal station is 89.16 percent. The unit successfully demonstrated co-firing 7 percent blend of bio-mass in coal plant.

Dadri gas power station generated 1,613.15 MU of electricity and its declared capacity is 94.80 percent.

The 5MW solar PV plant generated 6.57 MU green power.

"Environment protection is our commitment. Ash utilisation is more than 100 percent in FY 2017-18. Bottom ash is being used by NHAI for the construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NTPC Dadri Group General Manager A K Das said at a media briefing held at the plant.