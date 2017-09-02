close
NTPC's power generation rises 12% in August

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 16:43
New Delhi: State-owned NTPC recorded 12.55 per cent growth in power generation in August this year as compared to the same month in 2016.

"The total (power) generation for the month (August 2017) was 22.347 billion units (BU) as against 19.855 billion units," NTPC said in a statement on Saturday.

The plant load factor (PLF) increased 5.58 per cent as compared to August last year.

Koldam hydro power project generated electricity at its peak capacity during this period, it said.

In line with government's thrust on renewable energy, the company's solar stations generated 455 million units from 870 MW capacity during April-August 2017.

"This is three times higher than last year," it said.

NTPC commissioned 3,845 MW capacity and added 2,190 MW to commercial capacity during 2016-17. The installed capacity of the group is 51,671 MW as on July 31 and has over 28,000 MW of capacity under construction.

NTPCNTPC growthNTPC Power GenerationNTPC plant load factorNTPC solar stations

