Ola drivers clash with police, block Delhi-Gurgaon highway over associate's murder

New Delhi: The drivers employed by the online aggregator Ola blocked the Delhi-Gurugram highway and clashed with police on Monday, angered by the murder of one of their associates, reported news agency ANI.

Ola drivers clash with Police, block Delhi-Gurugram highway against the murder of a driver yesterday (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/FgNSZAMG50 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

According to Hindi daily Dainik Jagran report, the deceased, a resident of Noida, was disappeared from Friday. The body of the Ola driver, who his relatives believe was murdered during a car loot attempt, was discovered in Delhi's Alipur area, the report said.

Ola and Uber's drivers recently called a strike in Mumbai, inconveniencing commuters in India's most populous city. They protested against inadequate remuneration, as well as the companies' practice of giving first preference to company-owned cabs, as opposed to driver-owned taxis. Cab drivers in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also joined the protest.

In Mumbai, a driver who decided to run his taxi despite the strike had his vehicle's windshield broken by an MNS leader.