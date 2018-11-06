हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

On 13th anniversary, GoAir offers tickets starting at just Rs 1,313

The offer is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

New Delhi: GoAir has on Monday come up with an interesting offer to mark the airlines 13th anniversary. Up to 13 lakh seats are on sale at Rs 1,313 (all-inclusive) across all sectors.

The booking period is from November 5, 2018, to November 18, 2018, while the travel period is November 5, 2018, to November 4, 2019.

GoAir CEO, Cornelis Vrieswijk, said, "We are proud to celebrate over a decade of service excellence and to commemorate these successful years in the domestic skies,  we are offering 13 lakh seats across our network with special low fare offer. This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us."

The airline launched two international routes - to Phuket and Male - with non-stop air services, last month.

Two years back, GoAir became eligible to fly overseas. GoAir, which commenced its domestic operations in November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly internationally.

