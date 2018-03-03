On JN Tata's 179th birth anniversary, Jamshedpur wears a festive look

New Delhi: Tata Group is paying tribute to Tata Steel founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 179th birth anniversary function in Jamshedpur, named in honour of him, on Saturday.

JN Tata, born on March 3, 1839, was an Indian pioneer industrialist, who founded the Tata Group, India's biggest conglomerate company.

Every year, on his birth anniversary, the entire steel city wears a festive look with bright illumination even as the tourist hotspot Jubilee Park is being bathed in colours.

As part of celebrations being organised on Saturday, there will be a laser show on a smoke screen on Beldih Lake, featuring a 28-minute film on the vision of JN Tata who is also regarded as the legendary 'Father of Indian Industry' .

Other attractions that will adorn Jubilee Park during the anniversary celebrations include LED light models of animals, a cartoon park and a JFC corner.

Continuing with the tradition, all divisions of the Tata Group as well as other Group companies based in Jamshedpur, will pay homage to the founder on Saturday. Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and chairman N. Chandrasekaran along with other members of the board are attending the function.