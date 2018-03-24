OnePlus 6 specifications leaked online, check details here

New Delhi: OnePlus 6 is shaping up to be the next major smartphone launch of 2018. Now that Oppo R15 and Vivo X21 have been launched, the attention has shifted to OnePlus 6, the smartphone that shares its lineage with these two devices.

OnePlus 6 is expected to launch sometime in June of this year and is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet.

OnePlus 6 has been part of multiple leaks in the past and a new leak reveals complete specifications of the device. The smartphone is expected to inherit the design seen on the recently launched Oppo R15.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to follow on the footsteps of Oppo and Vivo by adopting a notched display design seen on iPhone X. While iPhone X packs an array of sensors under the notch to support Face ID, OnePlus 6 will basically house the front camera and other sensors within the notch.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 6, will come with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 2280x1080 pixel resolution, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood. It would come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which would likely be non-expandable.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 6 is said to feature a dual camera system on the rear consisting of one 16-megapixel sensor and another 20-megapixel sensor. On the front, it would come with a 20-megapixel camera.

The OnePlus 6 is said to arrive with 3,450mAh battery and it is hard not to compare the device with its siblings made by Oppo and Vivo. OnePlus has built a strong brand loyalty and following among consumers based on its value for money features but it will be interesting to watch whether it will be preferred over Samsung’s Galaxy and Apple iPhone in the similar price range if OnePlus goes premium with its next flagship